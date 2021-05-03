Estás leyendo: La Premier se blinda con sanciones a los clubes que intenten otra Superliga

La Premier se blinda con sanciones a los clubes que intenten otra Superliga

Este domingo, unos 200 aficionados accedieron al interior del estadio de Old Trafford para protestar contra el dueño del Manchester United, lo que derivó en la posterior suspensión del encuentro contra el Liverpool.

Dos centenares de aficionados irrumpieron este domingo 2 de mayo de 2021 al interior del estadio de Old Trafford, en Manchester. Carl Recine / REUTERS

La Premier League impondrá una serie de medidas a los clubes encaminadas a evitar la creación de una nueva Superliga europea, cuyo incumplimiento supondrá sanciones.

La competición señaló este lunes que acciones como la llevada a cabo por el Big Six (Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hostpur y Arsenal) no se pueden tolerar por el trastorno que produce a la competición doméstica.

La principal medida supone que los 20 equipos de la liga tendrán que firmar una carta de propietarios, en la que se comprometen con el núcleo de la Premier y cuyo incumplimiento supondrá sanciones. Además, se crearán nuevas normas e iniciativas para proteger los principios del deporte y para asegurar una competición abierta.

"Los hechos de las dos últimas semanas han puesto en jaque al fútbol inglés, por lo que la Premier League ha preparado una serie de medidas para asegurar los principios del fútbol profesional: una pirámide abierta, progresión a través del mérito deportivo e integridad deportiva. Estas medidas están diseñadas para parar la amenaza de competiciones disruptivas en el futuro", dijo la Premier en un comunicado.

"Nos comprometemos a mantener un diálogo con los aficionados y sus representantes, mientras trabajamos con el Gobierno británico y con la FA para hallar soluciones. Pedimos que todas las protestas sean pacíficas", añadió.

Incidentes en Old Trafford

Esta noticia llega después de los incidentes en Old Trafford, donde 200 aficionados lograron entrar este domingo en el estadio, lo que derivó en la posterior suspensión del encuentro contra el Liverpool.

"Las acciones de una minoría en Old Trafford no tienen justificación alguna y será investigada por la Premier League, la FA y la policía", añadió la Premier en su nota. 

