Covid DIRECTO | Ceuta solicita a Sanidad ser el primer territorio en vacunar a la franja de población entre 30 y 39 años

Una mujer recibe la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19, este miércoles en el Hospital Son Espases, en Mallorca.
Una mujer recibe la segunda dosis de la vacuna contra la covid-19 el Hospital Son Espases, en Mallorca. Cati Cladera / EFE

La Ciudad Autónoma de Ceuta ha solicitado el "consentimiento" al Ministerio de Sanidad para iniciar la inmunización en el colectivo de entre 30 y 39 años, lo que supondría ser la primera autonomía nacional en llevar a cabo esta medida.

    Alberto Gaitán ha expuesto este miércoles la situación epidemiológica de Ceuta, que ha experimentado un repunte en cuanto al número de contagios estrechamente relacionado con la crisis fronteriza que ha sufrido la ciudad en las últimas semanas.

    El consejero ceutí ha resaltado la eficacia con la que esta se está desarrollando la vacunación en Ceuta. La autorización se ha pedido al ser un "grupo etario aún no contemplado en la Estrategia Nacional de Vacunación, con el objetivo de no interrumpir el proceso de vacunación, que alcanza ya a la mitad de la población".

