Estás leyendo: En directo, declaración institucional de Pedro Sánchez ante la crisis migratoria en Ceuta

Público
Público

En directo, declaración institucional de Pedro Sánchez ante la crisis migratoria en Ceuta

El presidente del Gobierno ha cancelado el viaje que tenía previsto este martes a París, ante la crisis migratoria.

Sánchez anuncia que en junio llegará el doble de vacunas de Pfizer de lo previsto
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una foto de archivo -Redacción-.

Madrid

Sigue en directo la comparecencia de Pedro Sánchez aquí: 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público