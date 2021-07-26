madridActualizado:
Francia ha aprobado un certificado sanitario obligatorio para acceder a la mayoría de lugares públicos del país, mientras Alemania estudia la posibilidad de dar más libertades a los vacunados con pauta completa.
-
Cantabria continúa en nivel tres de riesgo con una incidencia que roza los 700 casos
Según los últimos datos de la Consejería de Sanidad de Cantabria, se han detectado 293 nuevos casos de covid este domingo. Se registran 112 ingresados por coronavirus de los que 19 están en UCI. La comunidad se mantiene así en el nivel tres de riesgo con una incidencia acumulada de 699. Vía El Diario de Cantabria.
-
Francia aprueba un certificado sanitario obligatorio para acceder a bares, restaurantes, museos o espectáculos
El proyecto de ley del Gobierno francés para poner en marcha un certificado sanitario obligatorio para acceder a la mayoría de lugares públicos del territorio fue aprobado durante la pasada noche y será revisado ahora por el Consejo Constitucional para entrar en vigor a principios de agosto. El certificado deberá mostrar que la persona tiene una pauta de vacunación completa, un test negativo del coronavirus de las 48 horas anteriores o una prueba de haber pasado el virus en los seis meses previos. Así, el documento será necesario para entrar a bares, cafeterías y restaurantes, tanto terraza como interior; medios de transporte públicos de largo recorrido y ferias profesionales, que se suman a los lugares donde es obligatorio desde el 21 de julio: museos, teatros, monumentos, salas de deporte y espectáculo. Los centros comerciales han quedado exentos de la medida, aunque corresponderá a las autoridades locales imponer el uso del certificado sanitario en ellos si lo consideran necesario.
-
El País Valencià recibe una mueva remesa de más de 181.000 dosis de Pfizer
La Comunitat Valenciana ha recibido este lunes más de 181.000 dosis de Pfizer, según ha informado Delegación del Gobierno. Las vacunas han aterrizado en un avión en el aeropuerto de Manises y las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (FCSE) custodian su traslado.
