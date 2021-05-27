Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la comparecencia de Villarejo en la comisión 'Kitchen'

Público
Público

Sigue en directo la comparecencia de Villarejo en la comisión 'Kitchen'

El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo reaparece este jueves para comparecer ante la comisión parlamentaria del caso 'Kitchen' por el espionaje al extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas. 

El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo a su llegada a la Audiencia Nacional donde le han citado para interrogarle como investigado en dos piezas separadas del caso 'Tándem', en Madrid, (España), a 4 de marzo de 2021.
El comisario jubilado José Manuel Villarejo en una foto de archivo - PÚBLICO

Sigue en directo la comparecencia aquí: 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público