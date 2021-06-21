Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la conferencia de Pedro Sánchez en Barcelona

El presidente del Gobierno pronuncia la conferencia "Reencuentro: un proyecto de futuro para toda España", ante representantes políticos y de la sociedad civil, en vísperas de los posibles indultos a los líderes del procés presos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante un acto de homenaje a la comunidad educativa el pasado sábado.
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante un acto de homenaje a la comunidad educativa  Foto de archivo / Fernando Villar / EFE

