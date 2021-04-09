Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez desde Dakar

Público
rueda de prensa de pedro sánchez

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa de
Pedro Sánchez desde Dakar

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece junto al presidente de Senegal, Macky Sall, desde el Palacio Presidencial en Dakar en el último día de su gira africana

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante su visita a Angola, este jueves.
Primera parada en Angola, dentro de la gira del presidente del Gobierno por África para favorecer las inversiones españolas. Aunque, como ven, el recibimiento más efusivo a Pedro Sánchez se lo han dado los niños del Colegio Don Bosco que desarrolla un proyecto de alfabetización gracias a la cooperación española. Sánchez vuela a esta hora a Senegal con la vista puesta en la crisis migratoria. -Redacción-.

Sigue en directo la comparecencia del presidente aquí:

