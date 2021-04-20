Estás leyendo: Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros 

Comparecen la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, y la ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra. 

El Gobierno solo prorrogará el Estado de Alarma si lo recomiendan los expertos, no porque las comunidades "presionen o no"
La portavoz del Gobierno y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero - Foto de archivo, PÚBLICO. 

Sigue en directo la rueda de prensa aquí: 

