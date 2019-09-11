La banca de la UE protesta contra los tipos de interés ultrabajos

Los bancos europeos han redoblado su protesta contra los bajísimos tipos de interés en vísperas de una reunión del Banco Central Europeo que se espera que refuerce una política que pisotea sus beneficios e incluso ha empujado a algunos a ofrecer préstamos gratuitos.
El presidente de la poderosa asociación alemana de cajas de ahorros, los entidades que dominan las avenidas comerciales del país, se unió esta semana al banco holandés ING para criticar la laxa política monetaria del Banco Central Europeo.
“La gente siente que hay un agujero cada vez mayor en sus futuras pensiones”, dijo Helmut Schleweis. “Ahorran más porque no se les está aplicando ningún interés”.
Los bajos tipos de interés, junto con el cobro de multas a los bancos que acumulan efectivo, hacen que sea más caro para las entidades retener los ahorros de los clientes y menos rentable prestar.
Las críticas se dirigen directamente a esas penalizaciones y a los recortes de los tipos de interés realizados por el BCE para impulsar la economía de la zona euro tras la crisis financiera.
El problema es especialmente serio para el mayor subsector bancario de Alemania, las cajas de ahorros, que tienen un exceso de dinero que es caro de acumular.
Sus 50 millones de clientes han aumentado sus ahorros en casi un 5% desde el año pasado a 965.000 millones de euros, aproximadamente el tamaño de la economía holandesa. Con unos préstamos que ascienden a unos 860.000 millones de euros, los bancos obtienen un superávit no aprovechado.
Su preocupación se hace eco de una petición reciente del director ejecutivo de ING al BCE para que cambie de rumbo. Ralph Hamers, que dirige el gigante bancario holandés, dijo que ya había suficiente dinero barato y que aún más no aumentará la débil confianza.
