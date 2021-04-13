Estás leyendo: El BBVA anuncia un ERE que afectará a miles de empleados

ERE de BBVA El BBVA anuncia un ERE que afectará a miles de empleados

La entidad comienza las negociaciones con los sindicatos el próximo viernes 16 de abril.

Imagen de la sede central del BBVA en Madrid.
Imagen de la sede central del BBVA en Madrid. REUTERS

La dirección de BBVA ha convocado a la representación legal de los trabajadores este viernes, 16 de abril, para la celebración de una primera reunión ante su voluntad de iniciar un procedimiento de despido colectivo (ERE) en España que afectará tanto a los servicios centrales como a la red comercial.

El pasado mes de febrero, el consejero delegado de BBVA, Onur Genç, ya había adelantado que ejecutaría, en la primera mitad de 2021, un plan de reestructuración de costes en España, previsto en el artículo 51 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores, que permitiría a la entidad ejecutar un despido colectivo de la plantilla además de modificar sustancialmente las condiciones de trabajo, de acuerdo con el artículo 41 de este Estatuto.

Aunque la entidad no ha avanzado la cifra de ajuste, se baraja la salida de entre un 9% o un 10% de la plantilla. El BBVA S.A. cuenta con alrededor de 23.300 empleados, lo que significa que entre 2.500 y 3.000 empleados podrían verse afectados.

Los sindicatos, en pie de guerra

A finales de febrero y ante la posibilidad de que la dirección del banco decidiera finalmente la ejecución de un despido colectivo, fuentes sindicales aseguraron a Público que "cualquier proceso de reducción de plantilla sería amoral e injustificable teniendo en cuenta las ganancias percibidas por la entidad en 2020".

Antonio Fragua, miembro de la CGT de BBVA, declaraba que desde su organización defenderán cada puesto de trabajo y rechazarán cualquier otra vía que no contemple la prejubilación pactada y voluntaria entre la empresa y los trabajadores.

La decisión de BBVA se produce paralelamente al inicio de conversaciones de la nueva CaixaBank con sindicatos tras la absorción de Bankia, que prevé la salida de al menos 7.000 empleados.

