BBVA negocia la venta de seguros de no vida

BBVA dijo el martes que está negociando la venta de seguros de no vida "en varias geografías" tras recibir varias muestras de interés por estos activos, según ha explicado el banco en una comunicación a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
El banco español "está llevando a cabo un proceso de reflexión estratégica de su negocio de seguros de no vida en varias geografías. En el marco de este proceso, BBVA ha recibido ofertas de varios interesados y se halla en negociaciones con ellos de cara al eventual establecimiento de alianzas de bancaseguros".
"En este momento no se puede determinar si dichas negociaciones concluirán en acuerdos, ni los términos o condiciones de éstos, si se alcanzaran", dijo.
