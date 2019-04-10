El BCE mantiene los tipos bajos ante los nubarrones en el panorama económico

El Banco Central Europeo mantuvo el miércoles sin cambios su política monetaria ultrarrelajada, tal como se esperaba, con el fin de dar tiempo a que surtan efecto en la economía las recientes medidas de estímulo y contrarresten las crecientes señales que invitan al pesimismo en las perspectivas mundiales.
En un contexto en el que Alemania se sitúa al borde de la recesión, el BCE ha tenido que echar marcha atrás recientemente en sus planes para endurecer su estrategia, aunque es posible que sus dirigentes sean reacios a aprobar nuevas medidas de estímulo, ya que las causas fundamentales de la crisis -una débil demanda del extranjero y la agitación política - están en gran medida fuera de su alcance.
Las tubulencias globales se pusieron de manifiesto esta semana con la amenaza del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, de imponer aranceles a productos de la Unión Europea por valor de 11.000 millones de dólares, abriendo un nuevo capítulo en una guerra comercial mundial que seguramente dañará aún más la confianza.
El Fondo Monetario Internacional advirtió el miércoles que la economía mundial se está desacelerando más de lo esperado y una fuerte desaceleración podría exigir que los líderes mundiales coordinen las medidas de estímulo.
Por su parte, el BCE ya ha hecho esfuerzos extraordinarios y prometió el miércoles mantener los tipos de interés en un mínimo histórico al menos durante este año.
"El Consejo de Gobierno espera que los tipos de interés de referencia del BCE se mantengan en sus niveles actuales al menos hasta finales de 2019, y en todo caso durante el tiempo que sea necesario", dijo el banco en un comunicado.
Con la decisión del jueves, el tipo del BCE sobre depósitos bancarios a la vista, que actualmente es su principal herramienta de tipos de interés, se mantiene en el -0,40%, mientras que el tipo principal de refinanciación, que determina el coste del crédito en la economía, se mantuvo sin cambios en el 0,00%.
(Habrá ampliación)
