Botín dice que el Santander no participará en fusiones en España

MADRIDActualizado:
El Banco Santander no tiene previsto participar en procesos de fusiones en el negocio bancario tradicional y es "mucho más probable" que continúe comprando plataformas tecnológicas y de banca online, según dijo el martes la presidenta Ana Botín.
Sus comentarios llegaron un día después de que BBVA y Sabadell anunciaran que estaban en conversaciones de fusión para crear el segundo mayor banco del mercado español por activos.
El mismo lunes Banco Santander anunció la compra de activos tecnológicos de la malograda empresa alemana Wirecard, una operación que permitirá al banco dirigido por Botín agilizar la expansión en Europa de Getnet, su plataforma de pagos en comercios cuya segregación ya está estudiando.
En parecidos términos se expresó el consejero delegado de Santander España, Rami Aboukhair, quien subrayó que el banco se siente "muy cómodo" con su tamaño en España y no tiene intención de formar parte de ninguna fusión, a pesar de que el resto de grandes entidades están inmersas en proceso de este tipo, como CaixaBank y Bankia, y ahora el BBVA y el Sabadell.
De llegar a buen puerto esas dos grandes fusiones, el grupo creado por CaixaBank y Bankia sería el primer banco de España con más de 600.000 millones en activos, seguido muy de cerca por el que podrían crear el BBVA y el Sabadell. El Santander, a pesar haber integrado al Popular, quedaría desplazado al tercer puesto.
Aun así, durante su intervención en una jornada organizada por Deloitte y ABC, el máximo responsable de Santander España sacó pecho de que el grupo tiene en el negocio de pymes y también en el de banca privada cuotas de mercado del 25%, que llegan al 30% en el caso de banca mayorista.
Y a pesar de que el banco tiene la intención de cerrar 1.000 sucursales en España, lo que supone el 30% de sus oficinas, el directivo destaca el tamaño de la red y la capilaridad.
