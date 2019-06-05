BT cerrará el 90% de sus oficinas en Reino Unido

BT, el antiguo monopolio británico de las telecomunicaciones y el mayor proveedor de banda ancha del país, consolidará sus oficinas en Reino Unido desde los 300 emplazamientos actuales a apenas unos 30, mientras continúa con sus planes de dejar su sede de St Paul en Londres, dijo el miércoles la compañía.
El nuevo jefe de BT, Philip Jansen, ha impulsado una importante reestructuración que inició su predecesor Gavin Patterson, mientras la operadora busca pasar página a un escándalo contable y se enfrenta a múltiples presiones en su negocio.
La reorganización, que incluye 13.000 despidos, fue anunciada en mayo del año pasado y su objetivo es abordar problemas que van desde las críticas a su banda ancha de fibra óptica hasta el bajo desempeño de su negocio de servicios de tecnologías de la información.
Torre de comunicaciones de la operadora BT en la ciudad británica de Birmingham, Britain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
"Hoy, BT reveló los primeros ocho lugares que albergarán sus lugares de trabajo del futuro como parte de un programa de tres a cinco años anunciado inicialmente en mayo de 2018 para mejorar y consolidar sus emplazamientos laborales en todo el Reino Unido", dijo la compañía
Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Edimburgo, Ipswich (Adastral Park), Londres y Manchester serían lugares clave para el grupo, dijo BT en un comunicado.
BT, que da trabajo a más de 100.000 personas, no dio pistas sobre el impacto que tendrán estos movimientos en el empleo, pero calificó el programa como "el mayor de su tipo" en Reino Unido.
Patterson gastó miles de millones de libras esterlinas en derechos deportivos, inversiones en la red y mejoras en el servicio al cliente, pero el año pasado fue expulsado de su cargo tras una revuelta de inversores decepcionados por los resultados.
