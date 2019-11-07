La CNMC suaviza también el recorte a la retribución por la distribución del gas natural

La Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) aprobó el miércoles la reducción a la mitad de los recortes propuestos inicialmente en julio a la retribución por el transporte y la distribución de gas natural para el periodo regulatorio 2021-2026 a raíz de las quejas de las empresas del sector.
En total, la retribución para los próximos 6 años será de 5.920 millones de euros, según informó la CNMC. En concreto, la retribución planteada ahora por la CNMC va cayendo año a año, pasando así de los 1.126 millones de euros en 2021 a los 1.058 millones de euros y 1.012 millones en 2022 y 2023, para caer ya por debajo de los 1.000 millones de euros en 2024 (963 millones de euros), 2025 (909 millones de euros) y 2026 (852 millones de euros).
España regula los ingresos procedentes del transporte y la distribución de gas y electricidad fijando la tasa de retribución que las empresas energéticas pueden obtener de sus inversiones.
La CNMC dejará el recorte final en alrededor de un 10%, frente al 21,8% que barajaba en julio.
La Circular aprobada por la CNMC será remitida ahora al Consejo de Estado para que emita su dictamen, si bien el documento sigue abierto a modificaciones. Se espera que los recortes entren en vigor durante el período reglamentario 2021-2026.
Según el organismo de control de la competencia, el recorte afectará principalmente a Enagas, que gestiona la mayor parte del transporte de gas natural en España.
Con esta circular, son ya diez los proyectos remitidos al Consejo de Estado para su dictamen. El Consejo de la CNMC sigue trabajando en los otros cuatro proyectos pendientes de remisión, incluido el de la remuneración a la actividad de distribución de gas natural.
La pasada semana, el organismo presidido por José María Marín Quemada ya remitió al Consejo de Estado su propuesta de circulares para la retribución a la actividad de distribución de energía eléctrica, dejando el hachazo en un 4,6%, frente al 7% que planteaba inicialmente, así como la que se refiere a la retribución al transporte de energía eléctrica, actividad que realiza Red Eléctrica de España, dejando el recorte en un 7,2%, frente al 8,2% planteado en el borrador de julio.
