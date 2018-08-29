El fabricante de automóviles de lujo Aston Martin planea salir a la Bolsa de Londres, completando una reestructuración de una empresa que durante años registró persistentes pérdidas y que ahora podría valorarse en hasta 5.000 millones de libras (5.500 millones de euros).
La empresa, fundada hace 105 años y famosa por fabricar el automóvil deportivo conducido por el agente secreto de ficción James Bond, se convertiría en el primer fabricante de automóviles británico en salir al parqué londinense en años, tras la venta de marcas como Jaguar y Bentley a propietarios extranjeros.
La oferta pública de acciones, que se produciría después de la salida al mercado de Nueva York de su competidora italiana Ferrari en 2015, podría suponer una valoración de Aston en hasta 5.000 millones de libras, tras ampliar su línea de modelos y producción.
La empresa, que el año pasado obtuvo su primer beneficio desde 2010, dijo que la salida a bolsa implicaría una venta de acciones por parte de sus principales propietarios, grupos de capital riesgo kuwaitíes e italianos, y que en la oferta pública se colocaría al menos un 25% de las acciones.
Aston dijo que ha presentado un documento de registro ante la Autoridad de Conducta Financiera de Reino Unido, un requisito para las empresas que están considerando una OPV u OPS.
A la espera de una decisión final, se publicará un folleto en torno al 20 de septiembre, y el fabricante de automóviles espera completar la operación este año.
