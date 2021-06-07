Estás leyendo: El Corte Inglés desarrolla cuatro proyectos medioambientales y de Economía Circular para impulsar la sostenibilidad

El Corte Inglés desarrolla cuatro proyectos medioambientales y de Economía Circular para impulsar la sostenibilidad

El grupo de grandes almacenes trabaja para mitigar y compensar las emisiones de carbono que produce, con el horizonte de llegar a las cero emisiones en 2050

Cartel de rebajas en un perchero con camisas en la tienda de El Corte Inglés en la calle Preciados, de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra
La fachada del centro comercial de El Corte Inglés de la calle Preciados, en Madrid. Eduardo Parra / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

Servimedia

El Corte Inglés trabaja en cuatro proyectos medioambientales y de Economía Circular con el objetivo de impulsar la sostenibilidad medioambiental y lograr su meta de cero emisiones a medio plazo, según informa el grupo de grandes almacenes.

Entre los proyectos desarrollados por la compañía se encuentra Residuo Cero, un sistema de gestión implantado y certificado por Aenor con el que todos los residuos generados, se gestionan y se valorizan al menos en un 90%, evitando el depósito en vertedero. En la actualidad 55 centros y plataformas logísticas de la compañía (51 en España y 4 en Portugal) cuentan con esta certificación, con el objetivo de que lo estén todos en 2022.

La compañía también se encuentra desarrollando Hacia Cero Emisiones, cuyo objetivo es mitigar y compensar las emisiones de carbono que produce, con el horizonte de llegar a las cero emisiones en 2050. Además, el 100% de la energía que consume la empresa es de origen certificado renovable.

Otro proyecto de El Corte Inglés es Movilidad Eléctrica de Cliente, con el que la compañía quiere reducir la huella de carbono de sus clientes, y para ello ha implantado más de 300 puntos de recarga de vehículos eléctricos en sus aparcamientos, generando cero emisiones al medio ambiente por esta actividad.

Por último, la compañía también impulsa Packaging Sostenible, por el que el 100% de las bolsas de plástico de los supermercados de El Corte Inglés son de materia prima reciclada y reutilizables, con el objetivo de reducir su huella plástica en un 30% en 2025 en toda su cadena de suministro.

Ilustración de la campaña de El Corte Inglés las cero emisiones de carbono en 2050. CEDIDA/El Corte Inglés

Adicionalmente, El Corte Inglés indicó que se ha adherido a la iniciativa Nueva Economía del Plástico de la Fundación Ellen MacArthur, que tiene como objetivo impulsar un sistema de plásticos más sostenible.

En la actualidad, El Corte Inglés cuenta con más de 100.000 referencias de productos con atributos de sostenibilidad entre moda, hogar, tecnología, ocio y alimentación, y es firmante del Pacto de la Moda para alcanzar los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible fijados por la ONU.

