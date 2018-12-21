El Corte Inglés pone en venta inmuebles por 2.000 millones para reducir deuda

El Corte Inglés anunció el viernes que ha puesto en venta inmuebles con los que espera captar hasta 2.000 millones de euros y reducir su abultada deuda, mientras intenta competir con grupos online como Amazon que le están arrebatando cuota de mercado.
La principal cadena de grandes almacenes ha encargado a PwC la venta de 130 activos no estratégicos, principalmente suelos, oficinas, centros logísticos y centros comerciales, aunque dejará fuera de este portafolio edificios emblemáticos como los que tiene en el centro de Madrid.
El grupo es un icono empresarial español, pero la crisis afectó a su modelo de precios altos y cuidada atención, con los clientes apostando por productos de menor coste en un momento en el que la cadena había focalizado su inversión en grandes tiendas en pequeñas capitales de provincia españolas.
En los últimos ejercicios se ha apoyado en el tirón del consumo para remontar el vuelo, con alianzas como la anunciada con el gigante del comercio chino Alibaba para poder vender sus productos en todo el mundo.
Tras mejorar márgenes y resultado bruto (Ebitda) en el primer semestre, el grupo mantiene una deuda financiera de 3.652 millones de euros, más de 3,5 veces su Ebitda de 2017.
La agencia especializada Tinsa valora todos los inmuebles del grupo en unos 17.147 millones de euros.
El Corte Inglés refinanció a principios de año su deuda y completó la reestructuración con una emisión de bonos de 600 millones de euros en verano, ampliada esta misma semana en 90 millones de euros más.
