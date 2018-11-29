Público
El Corte Inglés podrá vender a todo el mundo a través de Alibaba

El grupo de grandes almacenes se alía con el gigante chino de comercio eléctrónico para desarrollar su omnicanalidad. Los clientes de AliExpress podrán recoger sus productos en las tiendas del grupo español

Una trabajadora de El Corte Inglés de el establecimiento de la madrileña calle de Preciados de Madrid. EFE/Zipi

El Corte Inglés, la principal cadena de grandes almacenes española, y el gigante del comercio chino Alibaba han sellado un acuerdo que facilitará que la entidad española pueda vender en China y en el resto del mundo sus productos, incluidos la marca propia de El Corte Inglés.

El acuerdo se anuncia un día después de la visita de Estado a España del presidente de la República china, Xi Jinping, en un intento para impulsar las relaciones comerciales entre ambos países.

El pacto entre las dos empresas contempla además que AliExpress pueda tener corners y "otros espacios físicos" en los centros comerciales de El Corte Inglés y los usuarios de la plataforma online podrán utilizar estos grandes almacenes como puntos de recogida.

Las compañías han firmado también permitir a Alibaba que se beneficie de los canales logísticos de El Corte Inglés. Dentro del acuerdo habrá también alianzas en informática.

Como previa a este anuncio, en el Día del Soltero que se celebra en China el 18 de noviembre, El Corte Inglés instaló una tienda efímera del gigante asiático en un centro comercial de Madrid.

AliExpress fue el segundo ecommerce que más facturó en España en 2017 por detrás de Amazon y por delante del propio portal de El Corte Inglés, según un ranking de eShow y Netquest publicado el pasado abril.

Víctor del Pozo, consejero delegado de El Corte Inglés, con Rodrigo Cipriani Foresio, director de Alibaba Group para España, Italia, Portugal y Grecia (en el centro), con otros directivos del grupo chino y de la cadena de grandes almacenes.

El grupo de grandes almacenes español ya anunció el pasado marzo un acuerdo para incorporar a su sistema de pagos Alipay, el método de pago móvil más popular en China, también propiedad de Alibaba.

El grupo español recibe cada año más de 150.000 visitantes procedentes de China, uno de los principales emisores de turismo en un país que en 2017 se alzó con el segundo puesto como destino turístico mundial.

Según datos oficiales, un total de 718.000 turistas chinos visitaron España en 2017. Los centros del Corte Inglés son una visita tradicional para muchos turistas asiáticos y el grupo lleva tiempo aplicando una política de aproximación para atraer a estos clientes, fundamentalmente en marcas de lujo y empleando carteles en chino e incluso empleados que hablan su idioma.

