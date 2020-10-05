El Corte Inglés realiza más de 30.000 auditorías y ensayos sobre la calidad y seguridad de los productos

MADRIDActualizado:
El Corte Inglés informó este lunes sobre la realización de más de 30.000 controles, auditorías y ensayos en 2019 sobre la calidad, trazabilidad y seguridad en sus productos y servicios.
Según informó la compañía en un comunicado, implantó sistemas preventivos que abarcan toda la cadena de suministro alimentario, así como controles y monitorización en instalaciones, procedimientos y productos.
A lo largo del ejercicio, El Corte Inglés llevó a cabo 1.786 análisis en productos de marcas propias, realizados en el laboratorio propio y en los laboratorios externos, tratándose de "un requisito imprescindible para que puedan seguir formando parte de la oferta comercial" del grupo.
En el ámbito textil, el Grupo El Corte Inglés aplica una Política de aseguramiento de la calidad por la que realizó más de 6.400 informes para comprobar la calidad de prendas, artículos textiles y calzado.
Asimismo, la compañía también realizó validaciones de la seguridad de los juguetes y demás productos destinados al público infantil.
