Un tribunal de París dictamina que la multinacional de seguros deberá pagar dos meses a un propietario de varios restaurantes a pesar de que AXA argumentase que su póliza no cubría la interrupción de la actividad causada por la crisis sanitaria.

El logo de la asegura francesa Axa, en un edificio en Nanterre, cerca de Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
MADRID

REUTERS / PÚBLICO

Un tribunal de París dictaminó la semana pasada que la multinacional de seguros AXA deberá pagar dos meses a un propietario de varios restaurantes en concepto de pérdidas de ingresos causados por la pandemia de la covid-19 a pesar de que AXA argumentase que su póliza no cubría la interrupción de la actividad causada por la crisis sanitaria.

Stéphane Manigold, el propietario de cuatro restaurantes de París que presentó la demanda contra la aseguradora francesa afirmó que, desde la decisión del tribunal, su equipo ha recibido llamadas de Reino Unido, Sudáfrica, España y Estados Unidos pidiendo detalles de su contrato y del fallo del tribunal, ya que esta decisión tiene una repercusión mundial.

AXA cumplirá con la mayoría de las demandas por la interrupción de la actividad interpuestas por algunos dueños de restaurantes en Francia, según informó el martes la aseguradora, después de perder un caso judicial que podría sentar precedente para disputas relacionadas con la covid-19 en todo el mundo.

AXA apelará la sentencia

En Reino Unido, el regulador financiero también se ha dirigido a los tribunales para aclarar si las aseguradoras deben pagar las reclamaciones relacionadas con la covid-19 a las pequeñas empresas.

AXA ha dicho que apelará la sentencia de París, pero el consejero delegado de la aseguradora, Thomas Buberl, dijo el martes que la compañía estaba buscando una solución amistosa y planeaba satisfacer la mayor parte de las reclamaciones de los propietarios de restaurantes cuyos contratos, que representan menos del 10%, tengan cierta ambigüedad.

