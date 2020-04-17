La cúpula de Caixabank renuncia a la remuneración variable

BARCELONAActualizado:
Todos los miembros de la alta dirección de Caixabank han renunciado a su remuneración variable de 2020 ante la pandemia del coronavirus, tras asumir el mismo compromiso que el consejero delegado, Gonzalo Gortázar, anunció en el consejo de administración del 26 de marzo.
Así lo ha informado la entidad en un hecho relevante a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), en el que anuncia que convoca para el 22 de mayo la Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas que estaba prevista para el 2 y 3 de abril pero que se aplazó por el estado de alarma.
Esas renuncias a remuneraciones implica un reajuste del orden del día, que además incluirá ratificar la reducción de dividendo a cuenta propuesto para el ejercicio 2019 a 0,07 euros por acción.
La reducción de dividendo se aprobó en el consejo de administración el 26 de marzo, por "prudencia y responsabilidad" debido a la crisis del coronavirus.
El consejo también apostó por modificar la política de dividendos para el ejercicio 2020 consistente en la distribución de un dividendo en efectivo superior al 50% del beneficio neto reportado, pasando a la distribución de un dividendo en efectivo no superior al 30% del beneficio neto reportado.
Además, se incorpora al orden del día de la Junta la propuesta de nombramiento de Francisco Javier García Sanz como consejero dominical (a propuesta de la Fundación La Caixa y de Criteria Caixa) para cubrir la vacante por la renuncia de Marcelino Armenter Vidal.
Asistencia telemática
La Junta General Ordinaria de Accionistas se celebrará en el Museu de les Ciències de la Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències de Valencia, el viernes día 22 a las 11.00.
Estará permitida la asistencia telemática aunque, si las decisiones del Gobierno sobre el estado de alarma en esas fechas impiden la Junta, la reunión se hará el mismo día pero de manera exclusivamente telemática.
