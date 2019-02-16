Público
ERE en 2019 Oleada de despidos en las grandes empresas

Los ERE afectarán en 2019 a miles de trabajadores de multinacionales como Ford, Alcoa, Caixabank o Vodafone.

Trabajadores de Alcoa concentrados en la plaza de España de la Avilés, para pedir la intervención del Estado en las fábricas de Alcoa local y de A Coruña/ Archivo EFE

Trabajadores de Alcoa protestan por los despidos en Avilés. / EFE

Miles de trabajadores serán echados a la calle en 2019, víctimas de los ERE que llevarán a cabo grandes empresas y multinacionales como Caixabank, Vodafone Alcoa, Cemex o Ford, a los que habría que sumar los despedidos el año pasado.

Caixabank, que obtuvo un beneficio de casi 1.700 millones en 2017 pero está decidida a reducir su número de oficinas bancarias, podría despedir a un 5,4% de sus 37.000 trabajadores, lo que supondría unos 2.000 despidos.

Vodafone, que en el primer semestre de 2018 ingresó un 4,7% menos que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, podría expulsar a un cuarto de sus 5.000 trabajadores, lo que supondría unos 1.200 despidos.

Más de 1.000 trabajadores de Vodafone luchan por un despido digno

Ford despedirá a trabajadores de la planta valenciana de Almussafes (donde trabajan 7.000 de los 10.000 trabajadores de la automovilística en España), aunque se desconoce el número concreto despidos, que afectarán a las fábricas de toda Europa. El objetivo es ganar más dinero, pese a que sólo en nuestro país obutvo 1.119 millones de beneficio en 2017.

Alcoa, que obtuvo un beneficio de 217 millones en 2017, podría despedir a un 40% de sus 1.800 trabajadores, lo que supondría unos 700 despidos (que afectarían a los de las plantas de A Coruña y Avilés, mientras que los 1.100 asalariados de la planta lucense de San Cibrao se librarían en principio de la quema).

