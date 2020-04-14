Estás leyendo: El FMI alerta de que la pandemia destapa "grietas" en sistema financiero mundial

El FMI alerta de que la pandemia destapa "grietas" en sistema financiero mundial

Un informe del organismo internacional señala que la crisis del coronavirus prvocará pérdidas en los bancos tanto en los préstamos como en su valor de mercado que pondrán a prueba sus reservas.

Detalle de la fachada de la sede del FMI (o IMF, por sus siglas en inglés), en Washington. AFP/Daniel Slim
Detalle de la fachada de la sede del FMI (o IMF, por sus siglas en inglés), en Washington. AFP/Daniel Slim

WASHINGTON

Actualizado:

Pete Schroeder/Reuters

El brote del nuevo coronavirus ha dejado expuestas "grietas" en el sistema financiero mundial y "probablemente" provocará que los bancos sufran pérdidas tanto en los préstamos como en su valor de mercado que pondrán a prueba sus reservas, advirtió el martes el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI).

El mayor prestamista multilateral del mundo alertó que aunque los bancos han acumulado fuertes reservas de capital y liquidez desde la crisis financiera de 2007-2009, la posibilidad de un largo y grave declive pondrá a prueba esos colchones.

"Esta crisis representa una amenaza muy seria para la estabilidad del sistema financiero mundial", escribió el FMI en su Informe sobre la Estabilidad Financiera Mundial antes de una cumbre virtual con el Banco Mundial en lugar de la habitual reunión de primavera.

Las medidas para detener la propagación del virus han dejado a 16 millones de estadounidenses sin trabajo, han pulverizado billones de dólares en las bolsas mundiales y podrían conducir al peor colapso económico desde la Gran Depresión de la década de 1930, advirtió el FMI la semana pasada.

"Se espera que las caídas de los precios de los activos provoquen pérdidas en las carteras de valores de riesgo de los bancos, aunque esto podría compensarse en parte con las ganancias en sus posiciones de activos de refugio", dijo la institución.

El FMI también señaló que la tensión emergente en el sector inmobiliario comercial de Estados Unidos, a medida que los inquilinos luchan por pagar el alquiler a sus propietarios, era un foco de tensión potencial para los bancos que representan hasta el 70% de los préstamos a ese sector. 

