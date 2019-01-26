Público
El FROB recibirá información privilegiada de Bankia con el permiso de la CNMV

El Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria tendrá acceso a información que podría influir de manera notable en la cotización.  

Sede Bankia en una de las Torres Kio de Madrid. E.P.

La Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) permitirá a Bankia dar información privilegiada al Fondo de Reestructuración Ordenada Bancaria (FROB).

Según informó Bankia a la propia Comisión, no habrá ningún consejero nombrado por el FROB en la gestión de las participaciones, sin embargo, este seguirá recibiendo información como si estuviera en el máximo órgano de administración.

Según detalla Cinco Días, se trata de un acuerdo único y sin precedentes en España que se basa en los convenios a los que llegaron en 2015 el ABN Amro y el Estado holandés. En cualquier caso, la CNMV ha dado el visto bueno a este pacto que permitirá que el FROB tenga el privilegio de acceder a información importante. Una información que podría influir de manera notoria en la cotización.

No obstante, la CNMV, apoyándose en el reglamento europeo, entiende que las revelaciones no serán ilícitas porque se producen en "el normal ejercicio de su trabajo, profesión y funciones".

Igualmente, según recoge el acuerdo, los consejeros ejecutivos y altos directivos de Bankia mantendrán reuniones periódicas con el FROB para que expongan la evolución de la entidad y aclaren información. Las reuniones se celebrarán con periodicidad al menos trimestral.

Conforme a la normativa aplicable, dicha gestión se orienta, según el FROB, a favorecer la recuperación de las ayudas otorgadas, asegurando la utilización "más eficiente" de los recursos públicos y velando por la estabilidad del sistema financiero.

