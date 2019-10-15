El Gobierno contempla subir en 2020 un 0,9% las pensiones y un 2% el sueldo de los funcionarios

El plan presupuestario remitido por el Gobierno a Bruselas recoge una revalorización de las pensiones del 0,9% en 2020 y el incremento pactado del sueldo de los funcionarios del 2%.
Según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Economía en un comunicado, con este incremento se cumple el objetivo de que los pensionistas no pierdan poder adquisitivo, "tal y como el Gobierno se había comprometido".
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, había prometido actualizar las pensiones con el IPC de cara a 2020 y no ceñirse al 0,25% que fija el índice de revalorización de las pensiones (IRP) aprobado en la reforma de 2013. En 2018 y 2019, la subida de las pensiones fue del 1,6%.
El IPC mantiene este año una senda más moderada y en septiembre la tasa anual fue del 0,1% influida por los precios de la electricidad.
En España, hay más de 9 millones de pensionistas.
Asimismo, el documento remitido por el Gobierno en funciones a Bruselas incluye el incremento salarial para los empleados públicos pactado en el acuerdo sindical.
Se trata del tercer año de cumplimiento de dicho acuerdo que para 2020 contempla una subida salarial fija del 2%, más un variable en función del PIB.
Esta subida afecta a 2,5 millones de funcionarios.
Las medidas se incluyen junto a la revisión del cuadro macroeconómico para los próximos dos años y que "plasma la solidez de la economía española".
El cuadro rebaja una décima las previsiones actuales del Gobierno hasta dejarlas en el 2,1% en 2019 y en el 1,8% en 2020.
