El Gobierno permitirá a los autónomos dejar de pagar la cuota si caen sus ingresos

Sánchez anuncia que “facilitaremos que puedan recibir una prestación si sus ingresos se reducen” por la vía del cese de actividad y que esta será compatible con la exención de la cotización.

Una mujer realiza teletrabajo en su casa, durante el estado de alarma. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
ZARAGOZA

El Gobierno eximirá a los autónomos del pago de la cotización social si sus ingresos se reducen como consecuencia de la crisis desatada por la merma de la actividad económica derivada del Covid-19 y las medidas tomadas para luchar contra su expansión, según ha anunciado este martes el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez.

El presidente del Gobierno ha adelantado también, tras el Consejo de Ministros, una flexibilización del acceso a la prestación por cese de actividad, lo que se conoce como ‘el paro de los autónomos’.

“Facilitaremos que puedan recibir una prestación si sus ingresos se reducen”, dijo, al tiempo que anunciaba que el cese de actividad será “compatible con la exención de la cuota.

(Habrá ampliación)

