Pedro Sánchez afirma que es el mayor esfuerzo económico de la historia de la democracia. El presidente del Gobierno dice que España necesita cuanto antes "unos presupuestos de reconstrucción social y económica".

Imagen de la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, por teleconferencia, en el que se han aprobado el plan de medidas económicas y laborales por la crisis del coronavirus. REUTERS
madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez / alejandro lópez de miguel

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anunció este martes que el Gobierno va a movilizar 200.000 millones de euros del Producto Interior Bruto en un corto espacio de tiempo para hacer frente a la crisis económica surgida del coronavirus. Un total de 117.000 millones serán movilizados con dinero público y el resto se complementará con recursos privados.

Pedro Sánchez destacó que es el "escudo económico y social" mayor de la historia de la democracia, y aseguró que el objetivo del Gobierno es "no dejar a nadie atrás". Y añadió: "El Estado va a asumir este choque".

Para Sánchez son tiempos extraordinarios que requieren medidas extraordinarias, por lo que las desvinculó de los parámetros económicos con los que normalmente se miden este tipo de actuaciones. Y no ocultó en ningún momento que están siendo "días muy duros".

El presidente del Gobierno indicó que todo este esfuerzo necesita ir acompañado de unas nuevas Cuentas del Estado cuanto antes, "unos presupuestos de reconstrucción social y económica", según dijo.

No aclaró el presidente si se refería a los Presupuestos de 2020 0 2021, pero si destacó la dificultad de elaborarlos, "ya que esos Presupuestos hay que hacerlos con las previsiones económicas que ahora no tiene ningún organismo, porque es muy difícil evaluar el impacto de la crisis", explicó.

(Habrá ampliación)

