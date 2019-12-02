El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado que restaurará "con efectos inmediatos" los aranceles que gravan las importaciones estadounidenses de acero y aluminio procedentes de Brasil y Argentina, a los que acusa de una "devaluación masiva" de sus respectivas monedas, lo que resulta perjudicial para los agricultores de EEUU.
"Brasil y Argentina han estado presidiendo una devaluación masiva de sus monedas, lo que no es bueno para nuestros agricultores", ha acusado Trump a través de la red social Twitter.
De este modo, el inquilino de la Casa Blanca ha anunciado que "con efectos inmediatos" restaurará los aranceles sobre todo el acero y el aluminio enviado a EEUU desde estos países.
Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencies. which is not good for our farmers. Therefore, effective immediately, I will restore the Tariffs on all Steel & Aluminum that is shipped into the U.S. from those countries. The Federal....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de diciembre de 2019
.....Reserve should likewise act so that countries, of which there are many, no longer take advantage of our strong dollar by further devaluing their currencies. This makes it very hard for our manufactures & farmers to fairly export their goods. Lower Rates & Loosen - Fed!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de diciembre de 2019
Asimismo, Trump ha reclamado a la Reserva Federal que actúe en consecuencia para que otros países "no sigan aprovechándose" de la fortaleza del dólar devaluando sus monedas. "Esto hace muy difícil a nuestros fabricantes y agricultores exportar de manera justa sus productos. ¡Tipos más bajos y relajados. Fed!", ha afirmado.
U.S. Markets are up as much as 21% since the announcement of Tariffs on 3/1/2018 - and the U.S. is taking in massive amounts of money (and giving some to our farmers, who have been targeted by China)!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 2 de diciembre de 2019
El presidente de EEUU ha presumido de que los mercados estadounidenses acumulan una revalorización del 21% desde el anuncio de los aranceles de marzo de 2018. "¡EEUU está absorbiendo grandes cantidades de dinero (y dando algo a nuestros agricultores, que han sido blanco de China)!", ha añadido.
