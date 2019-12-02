Público
Guerra comercial Trump impone aranceles al acero y aluminio de Brasil y Argentina por devaluar sus monedas

El presidente estadounidense insta a la Reserva Federal a impedir que los países se aprovechen de la fortaleza del dólar:  "¡Bajen los tipos y alivien!", dice en Twitter.

Bobinas de aluminio en una fábrica en Pindamonhangaba, Brasil. REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado que restaurará "con efectos inmediatos" los aranceles que gravan las importaciones estadounidenses de acero y aluminio procedentes de Brasil y Argentina, a los que acusa de una "devaluación masiva" de sus respectivas monedas, lo que resulta perjudicial para los agricultores de EEUU.

"Brasil y Argentina han estado presidiendo una devaluación masiva de sus monedas, lo que no es bueno para nuestros agricultores", ha acusado Trump a través de la red social Twitter.

De este modo, el inquilino de la Casa Blanca ha anunciado que "con efectos inmediatos" restaurará los aranceles sobre todo el acero y el aluminio enviado a EEUU desde estos países.

Asimismo, Trump ha reclamado a la Reserva Federal que actúe en consecuencia para que otros países "no sigan aprovechándose" de la fortaleza del dólar devaluando sus monedas. "Esto hace muy difícil a nuestros fabricantes y agricultores exportar de manera justa sus productos. ¡Tipos más bajos y relajados. Fed!", ha afirmado.

El presidente de EEUU ha presumido de que los mercados estadounidenses acumulan una revalorización del 21% desde el anuncio de los aranceles de marzo de 2018. "¡EEUU está absorbiendo grandes cantidades de dinero (y dando algo a nuestros agricultores, que han sido blanco de China)!", ha añadido.

