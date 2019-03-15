Hacienda tiene que devolver 702 millones a Telefónica

Hacienda tiene que devolver a Telefónica un total de 702 millones de euros por las cantidades pagadas en exceso por el Impuesto sobre Sociedades entre 2008 y 2011, según ha informado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Telefónica ha recibido este viernes la notificación del Acuerdo de ejecución de la Resolución parcialmente estimatoria del Tribunal Económico-Administrativo Central correspondiente a los ejercicios 2008 a 2011, publicada el pasado 23 de enero.
"En el Acuerdo notificado se ordena la devolución a Telefónica de un importe de 702 millones de euros por impuestos satisfechos en exceso en dichos ejercicios", detalla.
Asimismo, la operadora de telecomunicaciones anuncia que está valorando interponer recurso contra este Acuerdo de ejecución por, entre otras razones, la no inclusión en el mismo de intereses de demora. La cantidad en litigio llegaba a alcanzar los 1.000 millones de euros, según las estimaciones de los analistas.
El pasado 23 de enero el Tribunal Económico-Administrativo Central emitió una resolución parcialmente estimatoria que daba lugar a la devolución de impuestos satisfechos en exceso entre 2008 y 2011 tras las reclamaciones económico-administrativas interpuestas frente a las liquidaciones que pusieron fin a la inspección del Impuesto sobre Sociedades correspondiente a dichos ejercicios.
Las acciones de Telefónica cerraron este viernes con una subida del 2,65%, la tercera mejor del Ibex 35.
