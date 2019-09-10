Los bancos que cotizan en la bolsa española recibían con fuertes desplomes la noticia de que el Abogado General de la Unión Europea considera que los jueces nacionales pueden decidir sobre el carácter potencialmente abusivo del IRPH, utilizado en casi un millón de hipotecas.
Según los expertos consultados, esta decisión, no vinculante, apoya a los titulares del millón aproximado de hipotecas referenciadas a este indicador que hay en España, lo que supone otro revés hipotecario para la banca española.
De esta forma, poco después de las 10.30 horas, las acciones de CaixaBank caían un 3,44%; en tanto que las de Bankia perdían un 2,75%; Sabadell, un 1,89 %; Santander, un 0,41 %; Bankinter, un 0,36 % y BBVA, un 0,35 %.
El Abogado General se ha pronunciado de esta forma en respuesta a varias cuestiones prejudiciales planteadas por un juzgado de Barcelona, y aunque su opinión no es vinculante, suele marcar la línea que sigue el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE en su sentencia.
Según los expertos de iahorro.es, la decisión del Abogado General de la UE, que ha analizado durante varios meses la transparencia de la comercialización de esas hipotecas, es que las cláusulas de IRPH "fueron abusivas".
"Esto no significa que el índice (alternativo al euríbor y más elevado que este en estos momentos) sea ilegal", añaden, sino que "la forma en la que se ha comercializado estos años no ha sido totalmente transparente".
En una nota remitida este martes, iahorro.es recuerda que el IRPH fue muy utilizado entre 2005 y 2009, sobre todo por las antiguas cajas de ahorro, coincidiendo con el auge del mercado inmobiliario y en un momento en que el euríbor llegó a superar el 5%.
En cuanto al impacto previsto para la banca, "el peor escenario planteado por Goldman Sachs calcula que las entidades tendrían que devolver "hasta 44.000 millones de euros", una cantidad que algunas asociaciones de usuarios rebajan hasta los 25.000 millones, añade.
Las entidades más expuestas podrían ser Caixabank, con 6.700 millones de euros; el Santander, con 4.300 millones; BBVA, con 3.100 millones; Bankia, con 1.600 millones; Kutxabank, con 1.235 millones y Sabadell, con 830 millones.
