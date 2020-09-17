Estás leyendo: Iberdrola se alía con Macquarie en eólica marina tras comprar la japonesa Acacia

Iberdrola se alía con Macquarie en eólica marina tras comprar la japonesa Acacia

La eléctrica apunta a Japón como nueva plataforma de crecimiento en renovables

Parque eólico de Iberdrola en Moranchon (Guadalajara). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
MADRID

Actualizado:

agencias

Iberdrola dijo el jueves que ha comprado la promotora de energías renovables japonesa Acacia a Macquarie, firmando además una sociedad conjunta con el grupo de inversión australiano para desarrollar una cartera eólica marina de 3,3 gigavatios (GW).

"La adquisición de esta promotora renovable local abre a Iberdrola la oportunidad de desembarcar en el mercado eólico marino japonés, que atraviesa actualmente una fase inicial y presenta un gran potencial de crecimiento para las próximas décadas, además de un entorno favorable para la inversión", dijo la eléctrica española en una nota de prensa en la que no se revelaron los detalles financieros.

El acuerdo posibilita a la compañía el acceso a una cartera de proyectos diversificada, situada en diferentes áreas del suroeste del país, en un entorno óptimo para las subastas anunciadas por el Gobierno de Japón.

Iberdrola y GIG se comprometen, además, a trabajar en reforzar colaboraciones sólidas en Japón, incorporando a nuevas compañías locales a los desarrollos.

Iberdrola precisó que Acacia Renewables tiene en la actualidad dos parques eólicos marinos en desarrollo, con una potencia conjunta de 1,2 GW, que podrían estar operativos en 2028, así como cuatro proyectos en cartera, con capacidad conjunta de 2,1 GW.

El grupo presidido por Ignacio Sánchez Galán añadió que tendrá una participación igual a la de Green Investment Group (GIG), una filial de Macquarie, en estas seis instalaciones.

