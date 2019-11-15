Iberdrola entra en Australia con un proyecto híbrido solar y eólico

La eléctrica Iberdrola dijo el viernes que tiene previsto realizar su primera incursión en la región de Asia-Pacífico, más concretamente en el mercado australiano, con la construcción de un parque híbrido eólico y solar con una inversión de 500 millones de dólares australianos (343 millones de dólares).
Iberdrola, que hasta ahora se ha centrado en Europa, Estados Unidos, México y Brasil, ha elegido un emplazamiento en Australia Meridional, el estado más dependiente de la energía eólica de Australia, para construir un proyecto híbrido de 320 megavatios.
"Hemos pasado varios años estudiando las oportunidades en Australia, y ahora tenemos una sólida cartera inicial de unos 650 megavatios de proyectos eólicos y solares que nos gustaría desarrollar", dijo el director de energías renovables de Iberdrola, Xabier Viteri, en un comentario enviado por correo electrónico.
El objetivo de la compañía es tener los proyectos en marcha para 2021, dijo.
Iberdrola se une a una serie de empresas europeas que intentan expandirse en Australia, entre ellas las españolas Acciona o Naturgy (a través de su filial internacional Global Power Generation) y las francesas Neoen y Engie, aunque los proyectos de energías renovables han sufrido retrasos y pérdidas debido a problemas de congestión de la red.
Además, la eléctrica que preside Ignacio Sánchez Galán dispone, incluyendo este proyecto, una cartera de proyectos verdes en el país que asciende unos 650 MW de potencia, tanto instalaciones eólicas como solares, en los estados de Queensland y South Australia..
Iberdrola cuenta, a cierre del tercer trimestre de este año, con más de 30.900 MW renovables de capacidad instalada en el mundo. El grupo prevé unas inversiones de 34.000 millones de euros hasta 2022 para impulsar la transición a un modelo energético con bajas emisiones de carbono.
