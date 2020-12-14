Iberdrola presenta el plan de construcción de su 'megaproyecto' eólico marino Kitty Hawk en EEUU

MADRIDActualizado:
Avangrid Renewables, filial estadounidense de Iberdrola, ha presentado ante la Oficina Federal de Gestión de Energía Oceánica (BOEM) el Plan de Construcción y Operación (COP) de la primera fase del proyecto eólico marino Kitty Hawk, una instalación que alcanzará los 2,5 gigavatios (GW) de potencia.
Según informa Avangrid, este macrocomplejo renovable se ubicará en aguas de los estados de Virginia y Carolina del Norte, en la costa este de Estados Unidos.
La primera fase del proyecto, cuya construcción se prevé se inicie en 2024, tendrá una capacidad instalada de aproximadamente 800 megavatios (MW). Una vez completadas el resto de fases, se espera que suministre energía limpia a 700.000 hogares.
Bill White, director de energía eólica marina de Avangrid Renewables, afirmó que "estamos orgullosos de ser los primeros en presentar un permiso federal para un proyecto de energía eólica marina a escala comercial en Virginia y las Carolinas".
La documentación presentada por avangrid incluye también las conclusiones de un estudio de impacto económico (EIE), realizado por Public Strategy Group.
En dicho estudio se contempla que la construcción de las múltiples fases del proyecto eólico marino Kitty Hawk entre 2021 y 2030 reportará importantes beneficios económicos y de creación de empleo.
En concreto, se espera que el parque eólico marino de Kitty Hawk genere un impacto económico de 2.000 millones de dólares (unos 1.640 millones de euros) entre 2021 y 2030 y cree unos 800 puestos de trabajo en Virginia y Carolina del Norte, de los que 600 corresponderán a la región de Hampton Roads, que incluye el sudeste de Virginia y el noreste de Carolina del Norte.
