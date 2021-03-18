IFM recorta el precio de su oferta por Naturgy tras el pago del dividendo por la eléctrica

MADRIDActualizado:
El fondo australiano IFM ha modificado el precio de su oferta pública voluntaria parcial de adquisición de acciones de Naturgy Energy Group como consecuencia del dividendo abonado por la energética a sus accionistas, quedando así el precio ajustado a 22,37 euros por acción, según informó la firma a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
El pasado 9 de marzo, la junta de Naturgy aprobó el pago de ese último tramo del dividendo con cargo a 2020 este 17 de marzo, de 0,63 euros por título, hasta los 1,44 euros por título comprometidos. El precio inicial de la oferta de IFM era de 23 euros por título.
De esta manera, tal y como estaba previsto de acuerdo con los términos de la OPA, se reduce el importe que IFM está dispuesto a pagar por hasta el 22,69% de la energética hasta unos 4.921 millones de euros.
Asimismo, IFM indicó que, de acuerdo con los términos de la oferta, si Naturgy realizase o declarase cualquier otra distribución de dividendos o reservas, devolución de capital o cualquier otro tipo de distribución a sus accionistas, ya sea ordinaria, extraordinaria, a cuenta o complementaria, el precio se reducirá en una cantidad equivalente al importe bruto por acción de la distribución, "siempre que la fecha de publicación del resultado de la oferta en los boletines de cotización coincida o sea posterior a la fecha ex-dividendo".
El pasado 5 de febrero IFM presentó ante la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) la solicitud de autorización, incluido el folleto, de su oferta pública voluntaria y parcial para hacerse con hasta el 22,69% del capital social de Naturgy.
La operación, además del visto bueno de la CNMV, debe contar con la autorización del Consejo de Ministros, debido a la normativa de blindaje aprobada el año pasado por el Gobierno por la crisis del Covid-19, que permite al Ejecutivo vetar la compra por un inversor extranjero de más de un 10% de una empresa española de un sector estratégico.
La efectividad de la oferta está sujeta a recibir las correspondientes autorizaciones regulatorias y de competencia, así como a alcanzar un nivel mínimo de aceptación de, al menos, el 17% del capital social de la energética.
