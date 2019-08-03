Un juez abre la puerta a la libre elección de horario al solicitar una reducción de jornada

La conocida como la jornada a la carta del artículo 34.8 del Estatuto de los Trabajadores empieza a hacerse notar. En algunos juzgados ya hay demandas registradas que nacen a raíz de que las compañías se niegan a conceder al trabajador un cambio horario. Además, este apartado invade otros artículos del derecho laboral como la reducción de jornada, contenida en el artículo 37 de la norma.
Los apartados 5 y 6 de dicho precepto especifican que la concreción horaria deberá hacerse "dentro de su jornada ordinaria", pero en un reciente sentencia, el juez ha dado alas a que esta reducción de jornada pueda hacerse fuera del actual horario del trabajador, según recoge Cinco Días.
Así, el juez explica que "si el legislador de urgencia ha incorporado como derecho subjetivo del trabajador la adaptación de la jornada [...] resultaría absurda la interpretación de que dicho derecho a la adaptación no se extienda a aquellos casos de reducción de jornada en que el trabajador hace un sacrificio al perder parte de su salario".
La sentencia es una de las primeras en aplicar la jornada a la carta y obligará a que el artículo del Estatuto de Trabajador que recoge este cuestión, el 37, se reinterprete de acuerdo con la nueva redacción del 34.8.
