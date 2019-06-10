La empresa cervecera Mahou ha conseguido que la Junta de Gobierno de Madrid, liderado por Manuela Carmena, apruebe una reforma en un edificio del siglo XVIII en el barrio de La Latina, la Casa Palacio Duque del Infantado.
Mahou compró el edificio en 2014 por 10 millones de euros con el objetivo de hacer un proyecto similar al caso de Guinness en Dublín o Heineken en Amsterdam. Tras la adquisición, la empresa lanzó un concurso para el diseño del museo, decantándose por el trabajo del arquitecto Héctor Fernández Elorza. El coste de la rehabilitación de la obra será de 4,7 millones de euros, como asegura Voz Populi.
Tras la aprobación por parte de la Junta de la capital, ahora se abre el plazo de un mes para posibles enmiendas. Una vez finalizado este mes, la empresa podrá llevar a cabo su proyecto. "Llevamos mucho tiempo queriendo poner en marcha este proyecto que se convertirá en un referente de la cultura cervecera", aseguran desde la entidad.
"La estructura del siglo XVIII del edificio se respetará al máximo, albergando en el patio interior un enorme espejo que reflejará el 'skyline' de Madrid, así como un graderío al aire libre: un anfiteatro multiusos que permitirá organizar conciertos y conferencias con las mejores vistas de la ciudad", explicaba el arquitecto en su presentación.
Los más de 3.000 metros cuadrados se dedicarán a un museo de la cerveza, conciertos y más espacios culturales y gastronómicos.
