París sigue apostando por subvenciones directas a los los Estados miembro, que pueden ser complementadas con préstamos "con un periodo de gracia, un plazo de vencimiento muy largo y un bajo tipo de interés".

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, con el ministro de Economía y Finanzas, Bruno Le Maire, durante una videoconferencia con empresarios en el Palacio del Elíseo, en París (Francia). REUTRERS/Ludovic Marin / Pool
BRUSELAS

Actualizado:

Reuters

El Gobierno francés ha propuesto que la Comisión Europea emita bonos para financiar un fondo de recuperación para la Unión Europea por un valor anual de entre 150.000 y 300.000 millones de euros durante el periodo 2021-23, según un documento al que ha tenido acceso Reuters.

La propuesta -que equivale a entre el 1% y el 2% de la renta nacional bruta (RNB) del bloque- se realiza en un momento en que la UE debate cómo impulsar el crecimiento tras la debacle económica provocada por el coronavirus.

El Ejecutivo del bloque debe hacer una propuesta formal en la semana que comienza el 18 de mayo de un nuevo presupuesto conjunto para los 27 estados miembros para el periodo 2021-27, así como de un Fondo de Recuperación adjunto.

"El volumen debería ser de al menos entre el 1% y el 2% de la RNB anual de la UE durante los próximos tres años, lo que proporcionaría al presupuesto de la UE un complemento de entre 150.000 y 300.000 millones de euros al año entre 2021 y 2023", dice el documento francés.

"Los préstamos a los Estados miembro podrían ayudar a cerrar la brecha, pero deben seguir siendo un complemento de las subvenciones. Para asegurar el máximo valor añadido, tales préstamos deben tener un periodo de gracia, un plazo de vencimiento muy largo y un bajo tipo de interés (...). También es esencial que este fondo se establezca lo antes posible, a poder ser antes de la entrada en vigor del próximo marco financiero plurianual".

