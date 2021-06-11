OHL ultima la venta de su edificio histórico en Londres a su socio en el proyecto

madridActualizado:
OHL se encuentra en negociaciones "avanzadas" para la venta de toda su participación, del 49%, en el proyecto del edificio Old War Office en Londres a su socio, el grupo anglo-indio Hinduja, tras más de un año ultimando la operación.
Según comunicó la constructora controlada ahora por los hermanos mexicanos Amodio a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), las negociaciones están "avanzadas" para la venta a su socio en el proyecto, 57 Whitehall Investments, filial del Grupo Hinduja.
OHL, según la información aportada en las comunicaciones remitidas al mercado durante los últimos meses, valora su participación en torno a los 97,3 millones de euros, si bien la cantidad final podría variar según avancen las negociaciones.
La compañía controlada por cuatro hermanos de origen indio, que se encuentran entre las mayores fortunas británicas, se quedará con la totalidad del proyecto, una vez adquiera el 49% que OHL mantiene actualmente.
El acuerdo preliminar de venta se firmó en febrero del año pasado, pero el estallido de la crisis sanitaria hizo demorar el cierre de la operación. No obstante, desde ese momento, las condiciones que trascendieron siguen siendo las mismas.
OHL enmarca esta venta en la estrategia de rotación de activos que acomete para cumplir con el plan de saneamiento de la empresa y en la escasa madurez que presenta el proyecto. También achacó la venta a la exigencia de recursos que presenta y al hecho de que no se encargue de su construcción y de que Reino Unido no sea un mercado estratégico para la empresa.
El Old War Office es un edificio histórico que fue sede del Ministerio de la Guerra y centro de operaciones de Winston Churchill durante la II Guerra Mundial. Está ubicado en el número 57 de Whitehall, muy próximo a Buckingham Palace y a la Cámara de los Comunes, Westminster Abbey, Downing Street y las sedes institucionales más importantes del Reino Unido.
La constructora se hizo con esta participación a finales de 2014 en consorcio con Hinduja con el objetivo de rehabilitar este edificio histórico, de 54.000 metros cuadrados de superficie bruta, distribuida en siete plantas, incluyendo dos plantas bajo rasante.
La cadena de hoteles de lujo Raffles Hotels & Resorts planea abrir 125 habitaciones y 85 residencias privadas en el edificio, así como nueve restaurantes y bares, un spa y espacio para tiendas.
