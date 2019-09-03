El paro aumenta en 54.371 personas, la mayor subida en agosto desde 2010

El número de parados registrados en las oficinas del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) aumentó en agosto en 54.371 personas respecto a julio, el mayor incremento en ese mes desde 2010.
De acuerdo con los datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, el número total de desempleados se situó en agosto en 3.065.804, después de que en el último año hayan salido de las listas del paro 116.264 personas.
El aumento del paro en agosto supera los registrados en ese mismo mes de 2018 (47.047 personas) y 2017 (46.400 personas) y, especialmente, los de 2016 (14.435), 2015 (21.679) o 2014 (8.070 personas).
(Habrá ampliación)
