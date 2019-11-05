Público
Paro registrado El paro aumenta en 97.948 personas, el mayor incremento en octubre desde 2012

Sin embargo, la Seguridad Social gana 106.541 afiliados en el último mes. El número de parados registrados es de 3.177.659 personas. Los ocupados rozan ya los 19,5 millones.

Imagen de archivo de parados haciendo cola frente a una oficina de empleo | EFE

El número de parados registrado en las oficinas de los Servicios Públicos de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) alcanzó los 3.177.659, tras aumentar el pasado mes octubre en 97.948 personas, el mayor incremento en el décimo mes del año desde 2012.

La cifra del incremento de parados contrasta con el aumento del número de afiliados a la Seguridad Social: creció en 106.541 en octubre, hasta sumar un total de 19.429.993. Este es el segundo mejor dato en este mes dentro de la serie histórica tras el logrado el año pasado, cuando se ganaron 130.360 ocupados. Este incremento se debe principalmente al avance de la educación, que ganó 151.087 empleados, lo que le permitió compensar las pérdidas en hostelería y sanidad.

En el último año, el paro ha disminuido en 77.044 personas, la reducción interanual más contenida desde 2013, en tanto que la afiliación a la Seguridad Social ha aumentado en 436.920 (2,3% más), el menor incremento del número de empleados desde principios de 2014.

El Régimen General ha sido el principal impulsor del repunte de la afiliación en octubre, al ganar 102.878 cotizantes (+0,6%), frente a los 5.178 nuevos ocupados que sumó el Régimen de Autónomos.

