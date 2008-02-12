Prenden fuego la subestación de Iberdrola en Gueñes y provocan un apagón en las barriadas

Unos desconocidos perpetraron un sabotaje esta madrugada contra una subestación de la eléctrica Iberdrola en Gueñes (Vizcaya), donde quemaron varios neumáticos, lo que ocasionó un apagón en algunas barriadas de la localidad.
Así lo informó a Efe un portavoz del departamento vasco de Interior, quien dijo que el ataque se produjo a las 00.05 horas de hoy, martes, y dejó sin luz durante media hora a varios barrios de la población de Gueñes, situada a 26 kilómetros de Bilbao.
El fuego provocó daños parciales en la subestación y originó un apagón que fue solventado media hora después.
