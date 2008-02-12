Público
Prenden fuego la subestación de Iberdrola en Gueñes y provocan un apagón en las barriadas

Vista de una zona de la subestación de Iberdrola en la localidad guipuzcoana de Urretxu tras la explosión de un artefacto, compuesto por una bombona de camping-gas y una garrafa con líquido inflamable.

Unos desconocidos perpetraron un sabotaje esta madrugada contra una subestación de la eléctrica Iberdrola en Gueñes (Vizcaya), donde quemaron varios neumáticos, lo que ocasionó un apagón en algunas barriadas de la localidad.

Así lo informó a Efe un portavoz del departamento vasco de Interior, quien dijo que el ataque se produjo a las 00.05 horas de hoy, martes, y dejó sin luz durante media hora a varios barrios de la población de Gueñes, situada a 26 kilómetros de Bilbao.

El fuego provocó daños parciales en la subestación y originó un apagón que fue solventado media hora después.

