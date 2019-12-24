Público
Prisa rebaja el precio de venta de su filial portuguesa Media Capital a Cofina

La venta de Media Capital, propietaria del canal luso de televisión TVI, tiene por objetivo la reducción de la deuda del grupo de comunicación, que a mediados de este año se situaba en 1.180 millones.

El logo de Prisa, en un cartel durante una de las juntas de accionistas del grupo de comunicación. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Prisa ha acordado con Cofina rebajar el precio de venta del 94,69% de su filial portuguesa Media Capital, que será de 123 millones de euros, en lugar de los 170,6 millones previstos inicialmente.

Según informó el grupo de medios de comunicación al supervisor bursátil español, la modificación (que supone valorar Media Capital en 205 millones en lugar de los 255 millones calculados inicialmente) “refleja el acuerdo entre las partes para dar total certeza de ejecución a la operación”. El ajuste supondrá una pérdida contable en los resultados de Prisa de 54,3 millones de euros.

El objetivo de la venta de Media Capital (propietaria del canal portugués de televisión TVI) es reducir la deuda del grupo Prisa, que a mediados de este año se situaba en 1.180 millones de euros.

El acuerdo con Cofina se produjo después de que Prisa anunciara en junio de 2018 que había abandonado el plan de venta del 95% del capital de Media Capital al grupo holandés Altice, una transacción por 440 millones de euros, al no obtener la autorización de las autoridades regulatorias portuguesas.

La ejecución de la operación sigue estando condicionada a la obtención de la autorización de las autoridades de competencia y regulatorias portuguesas, aunque Prisa señaló que ya han manifestado su decisión preliminar de no oposición a la operación.

También deberán dar su visto bueno determinados acreedores financieros de Prisa y la junta de accionistas, cuya convocatoria se anunciará próximamente.

Las partes estiman que el cumplimiento de estas condiciones tendrá lugar en el primer trimestre de 2020.

