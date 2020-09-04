Prisa vende su filial portuguesa por 36 millones

MadridActualizado:
El grupo Prisa ha vendido su participación en el grupo de televisión portugués Media Capital a un grupo de inversores independientes por 36,8 millones de euros, ha informado este viernes el grupo español a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
La participación de Prisa en el grupo portugués era del 64,47 % del capital y la operación se efectuará mediante la venta de las acciones de Media Capital que poseía Vertix, empresa participada por Prisa, según la fuente.
El precio de la venta es un 63 % superior al ofrecido por el grupo de prensa portugués Cofina el pasado 12 de agosto, cuando lanzó una oferta pública de venta de acciones (opv) sobre Media Capital.
La operación cuenta con el visto bueno de Pluris, socio minoritario en Media Capital con el 30,2%, que tenía un pacto de accionistas con Prisa tras la compra en abril de este paquete accionarial.
La venta de la participación de Prisa a un grupo de inversores independientes supone valorar a Media Capital en 150 millones de euros.
La operación forma parte de la política de venta de activos no estratégicos de Prisa, según la propia empresa, y está en línea con el programa de fortalecer la editorial Santillana y llevar a cabo la transformación digital de sus medios de comunicación en España y Latinoamérica. EFE
