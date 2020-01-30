La junta de Prisa aprueba la venta de Media Capital a Cofina

MADRID
La junta general extraordinaria de accionistas del grupo Prisa ha aprobado este miércoles el acuerdo para la venta del 94,69% de Media Capital a la empresa portuguesa Cofina por 123,28 millones de euros, según ha comunicado la compañía a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Así, está previsto que la operación se cierre durante el primer trimestre de 2020. El consejo de administración cree que la venta "permite dar un nuevo paso en el proceso de reducción de deuda corporativa".
El pasado 20 de septiembre de 2019, Prisa suscribió con Cofina un contrato de compraventa del 100% de las acciones en que se divide el capital social de Vertix, que implica la transmisión indirecta del 94,69% del capital social que Prisa ostenta a través de Vertix, en Media Capital, sociedad cotizada en el mercado Euronext de Lisboa. El contrato fue modificado por una adenda el pasado 23 de diciembre.
Media Capital es el mayor grupo de comunicación y entretenimiento de Portugal. En televisión, el grupo cuenta con TVI, televisión líder en Portugal que aglutina el canal de noticias TVI24, además de los canales TVI Ficción, TVI Internacional, TVI Reality y TVI África.
Respecto a la radio, Media Capital posee Media Capital Radio (MCR), que incluye la emisora Radio Comercial, líder de audiencias; M80; Cidade; SmoothFM; VodafoneFM; y la página web de radio online, Cotonete. Por su parte, el grupo dispone también de la división Media Capital Digital, cuyo activo principal es IOL.
En el sector de la producción audiovisual, Plural Entertainment es una de las mayores productoras de la Península Ibérica, destacando en el área de ficción en lengua portuguesa y en el área de entretenimiento en español.
Asimismo, los accionistas han ratificado el nombramiento por cooptación de María Teresa Ballester Fornés realizado por el Consejo de Administración de 30 de julio de 2019. Así, se ha acordado su reelección y nombramiento como consejera, con la categoría de independiente, por un plazo de cuatro años. Ballester Fornés cubre la vacante en el Consejo tras la dimisión de Francisco Gil.
