La portuguesa Cofina intenta de nuevo hacerse con la filial lusa de Prisa a un precio inferior tras la pandemia

Ofrece un 82% menos por hacerse con el 100% de Media Capital, operador de uno de los mayores canales de televisión de Portugal.

El logo de Prisa en su sede en la localidad madrileña de Tres Cantos. E.P.

LISBOA

Actualizado:

Reuters

El grupo portugués Cofina ha lanzado una nueva oferta de compra del 100% de las acciones de Media Capital, controlado por la española Prisa y operador de uno de los mayores canales de televisión de Portugal, según anunció el miércoles a última hora al regulador bursátil luso.

El acuerdo convertiría a Cofina, que ya es propietaria del tabloide Correio da Manhã y del periódico económico Jornal de Negócios entre otros, en el mayor grupo de medios de comunicación del país.

La compra, que requeriría de la aprobación del regulador de los mercados portugués CMVM, se produce tres meses después de que el grupo español Prisa, propietario de el diario El País, anunciara la firma de un acuerdo de intenciones para el traspaso de un 30,22% del capital social de Media Capital a la sociedad lusa Pluris Investments.

Cofina había hecho una oferta en septiembre de 2019 para comprar la compañía, pero abandonó sus planes en marzo alegando que la ampliación de capital necesaria para financiar el acuerdo se viera frustrada por la inestabilidad de los mercados financieros derivada del brote de coronavirus..

La nueva oferta por la integridad del capital social de la empresa portuguesa valora cada acción de Media Capital en 0,415 euros, un 82% menos que la oferta realizada antes de la pandemia.

