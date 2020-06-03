nueva YorkActualizado:
Google ha sido demandado este martes en una acción colectiva que acusa a la compañía de invadir ilegalmente la privacidad de millones de usuarios al rastrear de manera generalizada su uso de Internet a través de navegadores configurados en modo "privado".
Solicitan al menos 5.000 millones de dólares y acusan a la unidad de Alphabet Inc de recopilar información sobre lo que las personas ven en línea y dónde navegan. Han explicado, además, que incluso utilizando el modo incógnito han sido espiadas.
Según la demanda, Google recopila información a través de: Google Analytics, Google Ad Manager y otras aplicaciones y complementos de sitios web, incluidas algunas para teléfonos inteligentes, independientemente de si los usuarios hacen clic en anuncios compatibles con Google.
La compañía no se ha pronunciado
La compañía puede conocer detalles sobre los amigos de los usuarios, sus pasatiempos, sus comidas favoritas
Hasta el momento la compañía no ha hecho mención al respecto. Google "no puede continuar participando en la recopilación de datos encubiertos y no autorizados de prácticamente todos los estadounidenses con un ordenador o teléfono", sostiene la demanda.
Durante mucho tiempo los investigadores de seguridad informática han advertido de hechos como este, están preocupados porque Google y sus rivales puedan rastrear las identidades de las personas en diferentes modos de navegación.
La demanda incluiría a millones de usuarios de Google que desde el 1 de junio de 2016 navegaron por Internet en modo "privado".
