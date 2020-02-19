Qatar aumenta su participación en el grupo de aerolíneas IAG y supera el 25%

LONDRESActualizado:
El Grupo Qatar Airways dijo el miércoles que había aumentado su participación en la empresa propietaria de British Airways, IAG, al 25,1%, comprando otra participación por valor de 600 millones de dólares como parte de una estrategia que describió como muy exitosa.
Qatar tenía previamente el 21,4% de IAG, que también es propietaria de las aerolíneas españolas Iberia y Vueling y de la irlandesa Aer Lingus.
El grupo qatarí ha elevado su apuesta por IAG un mes después de que el holding decidiera eliminar el límite a la participación de accionistas ajenos a la Unión Europea a dos semanas de que se hiciese efectivo el brexit.
El coste de aumentar su participación en IAG es de 465 millones de libras (604 millones de dólares ó 550 millones de euros), según el precio de cierre de las acciones de IAG el martes.
Qatar invirtió por primera vez en IAG en 2015, comprando el 9,99% de la compañía, y lo ha incrementado constantemente desde entonces.
También posee participaciones en China Southern y Cathay Pacific, y dijo a principios de este mes que estaba en conversaciones para duplicar su participación en LATAM Airlines Group al 20% y comprar una participación del 49% en la empresa africana RwandAir.
Qatar dijo que seguía apoyando a IAG y su estrategia.
