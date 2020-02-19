Estás leyendo: Qatar aumenta su participación en el grupo de aerolíneas IAG y supera el 25%

Público
Público

Qatar aumenta su participación en el grupo de aerolíneas IAG y supera el 25%

El grupo qatarí se sigue consolidando como primer accionista del holding que engloba a Iberia, British Airways, Vueling, Aer Lingus y Level, donde entró en 2015.

Los colores de las líneas aéreas de holding IAG: Air Lingus, Britis Airways. Iberia y Vueling. E.P.
Los colores de las líneas aéreas de holding IAG: Air Lingus, Britis Airways. Iberia y Vueling. E.P.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

LONDRES

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

El Grupo Qatar Airways dijo el miércoles que había aumentado su participación en la empresa propietaria de British Airways, IAG, al 25,1%, comprando otra participación por valor de 600 millones de dólares como parte de una estrategia que describió como muy exitosa.

Qatar tenía previamente el 21,4% de IAG, que también es propietaria de las aerolíneas españolas Iberia y Vueling y de la irlandesa Aer Lingus.

El grupo qatarí ha elevado su apuesta por IAG un mes después de que el holding decidiera eliminar el límite a la participación de accionistas ajenos a la Unión Europea a dos semanas de que se hiciese efectivo el brexit.

El coste de aumentar su participación en IAG es de 465 millones de libras (604 millones de dólares ó 550 millones de euros), según el precio de cierre de las acciones de IAG el martes.

Qatar invirtió por primera vez en IAG en 2015, comprando el 9,99% de la compañía, y lo ha incrementado constantemente desde entonces.

También posee participaciones en China Southern y Cathay Pacific, y dijo a principios de este mes que estaba en conversaciones para duplicar su participación en LATAM Airlines Group al 20% y comprar una participación del 49% en la empresa africana RwandAir.

Qatar dijo que seguía apoyando a IAG y su estrategia.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú