Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Repsol compra la participación de la noruega Equinor en Eagle Ford por 290 millones

La multinacional española toma el control total del proyecto en Texas (EEUU) con el que incorpora  34.000 barriles equivalentes al día de producción.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logotipo de la petrolera noruega Equinor, antes conocida como Statoil, en su sede en Fornebu (Noruega). REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaiti

El logotipo de la petrolera noruega Equinor, antes conocida como Statoil, en su sede en Fornebu (Noruega). REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaiti

La noruega Equinor (conocida antes como Statoil) acordó vender su participación en el proyecto Eagle Ford, en el suroeste de Texas, a Repsol por 325 millones de dólares (unos 290 millones de euros), dijeron el jueves las dos empresas.

Repsol incorpora con esta transacción 280 kilómetros cuadrados netos, aproximadamente, y 34.000 barriles equivalentes al día, por lo que la producción total de Repsol en Eagle Ford tras el acuerdo ascenderá a unos 54.000 barriles equivalentes de petróleo al día.

"La adquisición está alineada con el Plan Estratégico 2018-2020 de Repsol, que identifica Norteamérica como área clave debido a las numerosas infraestructuras existentes en la zona y a la estabilidad del marco regulatorio", dijo la española en una nota de prensa.

"La incorporación de esta participación en el activo permitirá introducir mejoras por eficiencias en las operaciones y sinergias, y avanzar en las variables estratégicas de mejora del portafolio, crecimiento rentable y mayor retorno", añadió.

Equinor entró en Eagle Ford a través de una sociedad conjunta al 50% con Talisman Energy en 2010, aumentando su participación al 63% en 2015 y asumiendo la explotación de todo el activo en 2016.

Según el acuerdo del jueves, Repsol será el nuevo operador y tendrá una participación del 100% en el activo.

Por otra parte, en otro comunicado se anunció que Repsol comprará un 20% en el proyecto Monument que Equinor está explorando en la zona Northwest Walker Ridge, en el golfo de México, según Equinor.

Equinor tiene previsto comenzar a explorar este yacimiento antes de que acabe el año.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas