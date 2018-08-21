La Seguridad Social pierde 6.130 cotizantes extranjeros en julio tras cinco meses de ascensos

La Seguridad Social perdió 6.130 cotizantes extranjeros en julio, un 0,3% menos en relación al mes anterior, hasta situar el número de inmigrantes en alta en 2.020.430 ocupados, según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
Con este retroceso, la afiliación de extranjeros a la Seguridad Social pone fin a cinco meses consecutivos de alzas mensuales después de haber experimentado incrementos de 21.082, 37.639, 56.809, 73.440 y 22.497 cotizantes en febrero, marzo, abril, mayo y junio, respectivamente.
Del total de inmigrantes en alta en la Seguridad Social al finalizar julio, 1.690.762 cotizaban en el Régimen General; 324.471 en Autónomos; 5.104 en el Régimen del Mar, y 93 en el del Carbón.
En términos interanuales, la afiliación de extranjeros aumentó el pasado mes de julio en 150.033 personas, su mayor repunte en valores absolutos en un mes de julio desde el ejercicio 2007. En términos relativos, el crecimiento anual de la afiliación de extranjeros se situó en el 8,02%.
A cierre de julio, un total de 1.180.623 cotizantes extranjeros procedían de países extracomunitarios y el resto (839.806) de países de la Unión Europea. Del total de trabajadores de otros países que cotizan a la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (345.747), Marruecos (245.600), Italia (117.444), China (103.644) y Ecuador (75.119). Les siguen los que provienen de Colombia (65.679), Reino Unido (65.304), Bulgaria (61.062), Portugal (52.703) y Bolivia (51.844).
Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de julio, al sumar entre ambas el 44,4% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Catalunya contaba con 499.924 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 398.637.
Tras estas dos regiones se situaron Andalucía, con 216.214 afiliados extranjeros; Comunidad Valenciana, con 210.462 ocupados; Baleares, con 119.242; Canarias, con 96.424; Murcia, con 85.349; Aragón, con 82.195; Castilla-La Mancha, con 67.990; País Vasco, con 62.429, y Castilla y León, con 57.171.
Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar julio fueron Galicia, con 36.371 extranjeros; Navarra, con 25.542; La Rioja, con 15.482; Asturias, con 14.135; Extremadura, con 12.777; Cantabria, con 12.590, y las ciudades autónomas de Melilla, con 4.715, y Ceuta, con 2.781.
